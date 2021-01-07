World Malaysia’s healthcare system overloads as COVID-19 infections soar Malaysia’s healthcare system may become overloaded with COVID-19 patients since the number of infections has increased in recent days, a health official has warned.

World Indonesia imposes travel restriction to curb COVID-19 The Indonesian Government on January 6 decided to impose travel restriction from January 11-25, especially on Java and Bali islands amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Foreign expert positive about FDI to Vietnam Vietnam has been successful in controlling COVID-19 in 2020 and is likely to keep the situation contained next year, said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief economist for ASEAN at the HSBC Global Research, on an article recently published on www.dailymirror.uk.