Regional Outlook Forum discusses Southeast Asia’s post-pandemic future
Passengers wear face masks to prevent coronavirus at an airport in Thailand - Illustrative image (Source: AFP/VNA)
Singapore (VNA) – The Regional Outlook Forum 2021 is being held via video conference on January 6-7 by the Singapore-based ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.
This is the first time the annual event held online, attracting the participation of hundreds of experts, scholars and reporters from countries in the Southeast Asian region and the world.
In his opening remarks, ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute Director Choi Shing Kwok said that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused difficulties, changes, and uncertainties to all people.
Themed “Power, Policy and Politics in a Post-COVID World,” the forum examined key dynamics at the regional and national levels, informed by two far- reaching global events – the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the outcome of the 2020 US Presidential Election.
Participants are also expected to discuss the new normal outlook in the US-China relations after the election, as well as its impact on the Southeast Asian region, and analyze political and economic development trends in the five ASEAN countries of Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Myanmar and Malaysia./.