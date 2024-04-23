Society Second banh mi festival slated for May Ho Chi Minh City will host the second banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) festival on May 17-19, aiming to promote the Vietnamese cuisine which has grown in popularity among foodies from around the globe.

Society Dien Bien province's tourism sector aspires to "take off" The northern mountainous province of Dien Bien aims to become a national cultural, historical and ecological tourism hub by 2050, towards international standards with strong growth of trade services.

Society Infographic Q1 2024: 51.3 million workers employed 51.3 million people in Vietnam aged 15 and above were employed during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 174,100 compared to 2023, or 0.34 percent. The unemployment rate among the country’s working-age population has fallen by 2.24% compared to the same period last year.