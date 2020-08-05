Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The region-based minimum wage will not be adjusted in 2021, said Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh, Chairman of the National Wage Council, at a meeting in Hanoi on August 5.



Accordingly, the minimum wage for workers in Region I, which covers Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City's urban areas, is set to maintain at 4.42 million VND (191.39 USD), Region II – covering Hanoi and HCM City's rural areas, along with major urban areas in the country like Can Tho, Da Nang and Hai Phong – will be 3.92 million VND.



Those in Region III, or provincial cities and the districts of Bac Ninh, Bac Giang and Hai Duong provinces, will earn at least 3.43 million VND a month, while Region IV, or the rest of the country, will receive a minimum of 3.07 million VND.



Currently, the regional minimum wage specified in Decree No. 90/2019/ND-CP is applied to employees working in enterprises of all types from January 1, 2020 by four regions.



Thanh said the proposal of not increasing the region-based minimum wage in 2021 will be submitted to the Government for further consideration./.