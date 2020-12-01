Registered capital of newly-established enterprises up in 11 months
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The number of companies set up during the first 11 months of this year was down year-on-year but total registered capital increased, according to the General Statistics Office.
Nearly 124,300 new companies with total registered capital of nearly 1.88 quadrillion VND (over 81 billion USD) were established between January and November, down 1.9 percent in number but up 19.3 percent in capital.
Meanwhile, 40,800 enterprises resumed operations during the period, a rise of 10.7 percent year-on-year.
This means there were about 15,000 enterprises established or resuming operations each month.
There were also 93,500 businesses suspending operations during the 11-month period, up 15.6 percent year-on-year.
Some 13,100 businesses were established in November alone with combined capital of 284.8 trillion VND, up 7.3 percent and 72 percent, respectively, against October.
Average registered capital was 21.8 billion VND, up more than 60 percent month-on-month.
While 5,314 companies returned to business in November, 2,771 others ceased operations, data shows./.