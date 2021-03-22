Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 22, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 19).

Business Ho Chi Minh City eyes 108 billion USD in exports by 2030 Ho Chi Minh City is striving to earn 70 billion USD in export turnover by 2025 and 108 billion USD by 2030, and maintain an average annual export growth of 9 percent during 2026-2030.

Business E-commerce – lifebuoy helping businesses overcome market fluctuations: workshop E-commerce has created a new tendency for production, business and export activities, and been serving as a lifebuoy for many enterprises to overcome difficulties of market fluctuations, heard a workshop on Vietnam’s e-commerce trends on March 20.

Business PM attends inaugural ceremony of Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port, an industrial zone located in the Southern Key Economic Region, was inaugurated in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on March 21 in the presence of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.