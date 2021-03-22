Regulation on goods exempted from export, import tariffs under int’l treaties
The Government’s Decree No.18/2021/ND-CP dated March 11, 2021 has added a stipulation on the exemption of export and import duties of goods in line with international treaties to which Vietnam is a member.
Import-export activities in Sai Gon port (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Government’s Decree No.18/2021/ND-CP dated March 11, 2021 has added a stipulation on the exemption of export and import duties of goods in line with international treaties to which Vietnam is a member.
Decree No.18/2021/ND-CP amends and supplements several articles of Decree No.134/2016/ND-CP dated September 1, 2016 stipulating in details the implementation of the Law on Export Duty and Import Duty.
Under Article 29a of Decree 18, the determination of goods eligible for import or export tax waiver should be made based on the types and quantities of goods specified in a treaty; or confirmation documents issued by the agency proposing the signing of or joining a treaty or a specialized management agency in case the international treaty does not specify the categories and quantities of goods.
In case an international treaty does not specify categories and quantities of goods subject for duty exempt, organisations and individuals using tax-free goods must make written requests to the agency proposing the signing of or joining a treaty or a specialized management agency to confirme the categories and quantities of such goods.
Within 15 days from receiving the request, the agency must reply with documents confirming the categories and quantities of goods eligible for duty exempt or refusing the confirmation in case the mentioned goods are not covered by the international treaty.
Decree 18 will take effect on April 25, 2021./.