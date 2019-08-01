Our City residential complex (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chief of Office of the Ministry of Public Security Lt. Gen. Luong Tam Quang answered reporters’ queries about the raid on a major gambling ring led by Chinese nationals in the northern city of Hai Phong during the government’s press conference in Hanoi on August 1.



Quang said police units of the Ministry of Public Security and the northern port city of Hai Phong on July 27 busted an international online gambling ring involved Chinese nationals in Our City residential complex invested by Hiep Phong Co. Ltd.



As many as 395 Chinese nationals were detained, 19 of them declared temporary residence to authorities while others travelled to Vietnam as tourists.



Following the initial investigation, no Vietnamese victims have been found in the case, Quang said.



Under the judicial assistance agreement between Vietnam and China and with the allowance of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the ministry handed them over to Chinese authorities for handling.



Responsibilities of management agencies and questions related the Hiep Phong Co. Ltd will be further investigated and violators will be punished in line with Vietnam’s law, Quang said.



Travel agencies that bring the Chinese tourists to Vietnam without temporary residence declaration will face administrative fines, he added.-VNA