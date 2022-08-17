Culture - Sports Binh Thuan plans various activities for Visit Vietnam Year 2023 As host of the Visit Vietnam Year 2023, Binh Thuan is planning to hold a wide range of activities to attract more domestic and foreign visitors to the south-central province as well as the country.

Travel Committee seeks ways to ensure rapid, sustainable tourism recovery Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on August 17 asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) to review the operation of household businesses in the tourism sector affected by the COVID-19.

Travel Over 260 stalls register for HCM City int’l tourism expo Domestic and foreign firms have so far registered more than 260 stalls at the upcoming 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2022), the municipal Department of Tourism said at a press conference on August 16.

Travel Vietnam Airlines to join Int’l Travel Expo in HCM City National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will participate in the 16th Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Expo (ITE HCMC 2022) held at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) from September 8 – 10 to stimulate domestic and international air travel.