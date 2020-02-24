At the site in Tay Ninh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Southern Institute of Social Sciences’ – The Southern Institute of Social Sciences’ Centre for Archeological Studies has recently discovered vestiges of an ancient temple architecture dating back to over 1,000 years ago at Ben Dinh historical and cultural relic site in Ben Cau district, the southwestern province of Tay Ninh.



After excavating six holes at the core of the relic site, archeologists found traces of long house, daily life, broken ceramics and refined brick pieces, and other items with exquisite patterns, which are believed to date back to the 8th-9th century in the post-Oc Eo period.



An official of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism described the work as a special ancient architecture that holds significance to archeological studies./.

VNA