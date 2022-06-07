Religious cooperation beefs up Vietnam-Laos ties
A visiting delegation of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, headed by its Chairman Vu Hoai Bac, held talks to those from the Lao Front for National Development (LFND) Central Committee in the Lao capital of Vientiane on June 7.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – A visiting delegation of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, headed by its Chairman Vu Hoai Bac, held talks to those from the Lao Front for National Development (LFND) Central Committee in the Lao capital of Vientiane on June 7.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views and experience on religious situation, management and development as well as related policies in their respective nations. They also discussed bilateral cooperation orientations in the time to come.
Agreeing that their past joint works have contributed to the countries’ religious management effectiveness and information exchange and collaboration, they both highlighted the necessity to boost communications campaigns to raise the people’s awareness on the Vietnam-Laos solidarity, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation.
They also agreed to co-organise experience exchange sessions and scientific seminars; team up to train personnel for religious affairs; and step up the special ties shared between units on religious affairs of Vietnamese and Lao localities along the borderline.
The talks were concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two sides for 2022-2026.
On the same day, the Vietnamese delegation, whose trip in Laos lasts from June 7 to 11, paid a courtesy call to President of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee Xinlavong Khoutphaythoun. At the meeting, the host lauded cooperation outcomes between the Vietnamese committee and the LFND Central Committee in enhancing the nations’ enforcement of religious policy as well as comprehensive friendship, solidarity and collaboration./.