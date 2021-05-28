Society #Thank you Vietnam programme to promote humanitarian values in society The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the VNPT VinaPhone on May 27 launched the “#Thank you Vietnam” programme in 2021.

Society Greenery in Truong Sa island district Every day, soldiers and people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago take care of trees and vegetables, making the islands more beautiful and providing an essential and stable source of vegetables for local islanders.

Society Vietnamese in Mozambique celebrate Buddha’s birthday A Vesak ritual was hosted by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Embassy of Vietnam in Mozambique to mark Buddha’s 2,565th birthday and to pray for peace on May 26 in the capital Maputo.