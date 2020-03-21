Religious events to be cancelled due to COVID-19
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Government Committee for Religious Affairs on March 20 asked religious organisations and worship places to suspend festivals, conferences and activities for large crowds.
The religious organisations were also asked not to send followers to events abroad and receive visitors coming from coronavirus-hit areas.
These organisations should increase online services and interactions instead, the committee said.
Places of worship at risk of any coronavirus infection or suspicion of infection must inform authorities for disinfection and closure.
The committee also asked Vietnamese followers of different faiths to refrain from repatriating during the epidemic period and only do so when it is really necessary, following due precautions.
Vietnam has recorded 92 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 17 have been cured and discharged from hospital./.