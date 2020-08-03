Society Universities promote training of IT human resources To train high-quality human resources and meet the ever-changing demands of the IT industry, universities and tech enterprises in Da Nang have been working closely together in the training of IT staff for the future.

Society Stranded tourists in Da Nang given support Over 300 tourists stranded in the central city of Da Nang due to the new COVID-19 outbreak have received support from the local tourism department and hotels to ensure their safety during the social distancing period.

Society Health Ministry urges speeding up tracing people returning from Da Nang The Ministry of Health have sent a dispatch to authorities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the central province of Quang Nam, asking them to accelerate the tracing of locals who returned from Da Nang during the period from July 1 to 28 and other locations with a high risk of infection.

Society Deputy PM orders strictly handling violations of COVID-19 control regulations Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, on August 2 stressed that those who fail to make health declarations and follow quarantine regulations must be handled strictly.