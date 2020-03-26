Religious organisations in HCM City suspend large gatherings
HCM City (VNA) – Archbishop of Ho Chi Minh City’s Archdiocese Nguyen Nang has asked all churches and oratories to halt religious activities with large numbers of participants from 4pm on March 26.
In his letter sent to the archdiocese’s priests on March 25, he said it was a tough decision, but necessary in the nationwide effort to prevent the COVID-19 spread, not only for individual safety but also social responsibility.
He added that ceremonies will still be carried out, but separately. Churches are not allowed to hold community prayers.
The Archbishop called on people to attend prayers at home or online.
Wedding parties should be postponed during the pandemic.
The Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s chapter in HCM City also issued a notice about the suspension of teaching sessions and public festivals.
Earlier, Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the VBS Executive Board, called on Buddhist followers to set an example by implementing preventive measures of the national steering committee for preventing and combating COVID-19 and the health ministry./.