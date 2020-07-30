Society HCM City to suspend non-essential services, gatherings from July 31 The HCM City People’s Committee on July 30 ordered temporary closure of establishments providing non-essential services in the city, including bars and discotheques, as from 0:00 am of July 31 until further notice.

Society Border guard force resolves to stop illegal entry into Vietnam The border guard force has intensified monitoring of the border line over the past more than three months to stop the illegal entry into Vietnam.

Society World Bank helps Vietnam cope with COVID-19 The World Bank and the State Bank of Vietnam on July 30 signed a 6.2 million USD grant agreement to strengthen Vietnam’s COVID-19 surveillance and testing capacities, research capacity for COVID-19 vaccines and test kits, and communications about the pandemic.

Society Hundreds of thousands of masks, protective suits presented to Da Nang Hundreds of thousands of masks and protective suits will be sent to the central city of Da Nang, home to the country’s first locally-transmitted COVID-19 outbreak after nearly 100 days, under a programme jointly organised by the Vietnam Young Doctors’ Association and agencies.