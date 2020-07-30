Religious organisations urged to continue with COVID-19 prevention measures
Vu Chien Thang, head of Government Committee for Religious Affairs (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Government Committee for Religious Affairs has asked leaders of religious organisations to continue with COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the new situation.
In a document sent to leaders of religious organisations, the committee asked them to encourage dignitaries and followers to keep a close watch on developments of the pandemic, according to Vu Chien Thang, head of the committee.
They were also requested not to popularise inaccurate information about the situation and organise unnecessary religious activities with big gatherings, the official added.
The committee called for the observance of prevention measures like wearing face masks in public places, avoiding unnecessary large gatherings and cleaning hands with soap regularly.
Religious organisations in the central city of Da Nang, home to the country’s first locally-transmitted COVID-19 outbreak after nearly 100 days, need to follow regulations on social distancing in line with the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 16/CT-TTg and guidelines of local authorities, while coordinating with local medical agencies and authorities in disinfecting worshipping places.
Leaders of religious organisations need to encourage dignitaries and followers who visited Da Nang or other pandemic-hit areas as from July 8 to make medical declarations and quarantine themselves.
Those with symptoms of cough and fever must contact the nearest health agencies for instructions, the committee said./.