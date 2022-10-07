Society Hanoi launches project to enhance sustainable transport for metro line No.3 A project to strengthen sustainable transport for Hanoi’s metro line No.3 was launched in the capital city on October 7, which has an investment of 54.75 million USD, including 48.95 USD from the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Clean Technology Fund (CTF).

Society Expansion of Con Dao Airport to be completed in 2024 The renovation, upgrade and expansion project of Con Dao Airport in Ba Ria – Vung Tau province will begin in 2023 and be completed in 2024 to ensure large aircraft may land on the island.

Society Vietnam, Germany boost academic exchange A scientific workshop to promote academic exchange between Vietnam and Germany was held by the Vietnam Academy of Social Science (VASS)’s Institute for European Studies (IES) in Hanoi on October 6.