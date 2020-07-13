At the event (Photo: VNA)

Dak Nong (VNA) – A memorial and reburial service for remains of 10 martyrs who laid down their lives before 1975 was held at a martyrs’ cemetery in Dak R’lap district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on July 13.



The remains of martyrs from Battalion 4, Regiment 271 of the former Eastern Region High Command were unearthed in Village 8, Quang Tan commune, Tuy Duc district.



Quang Tan commune is home to remains of martyrs from Regiment 271 and 205 who sacrificed in 1973 and 1974.



In the near future, local soldiers and authorities will continue seeking and reburying more martyrs' remains there./.