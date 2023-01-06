Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The K72 team of the southern province of Binh Phuoc’s Military Command on January 6 completed the first phase of the 22nd period of searching for the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives in Cambodia during the war.



During the first phase in the 2022-2023 dry season, the team has gathered 50 sets of martyr remains in the Cambodian provinces of Kratie and Kampong Thom since November 7, with one identified, said Col. Nguyen Ngoc Anh, political commissar of the team.

Before repatriating the remains, authorities of Kratie and Kampong Thom provinces held ceremonies to pray for martyrs and completed procedures to hand their remains over to Vietnam.

As scheduled, a memorial and reburial ceremony will be held at the Binh Phuoc provincial martyrs’ cemetery on January 9.

Over more than two decades, the team has repatriated over 2,700 sets of remains of volunteer Vietnamese soldiers fallen in Cambodia./.