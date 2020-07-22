Remains of 52 soldiers reburied in Dong Thap province
Remains of 52 Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who laid down their lives during wartime were reburied at the Tam Nong Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tam Nong district, the southern province of Dong Thap, on July 22.
The reburial ceremony is held at the Tam Nong Martyrs’ Cemetery of Dong Thap province on July 22 (Photo: VNA)
At the event, Vice Chairman of the Dong Thap People’s Committee Doan Tan Buu delivered a speech commemorating the martyrs, especially those who fought in the Cambodian battlefield, noting that their sacrifice helped the neighbouring country revive and strengthen the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia.
Col. Tran Van Tam from the province’s Military High Command said during the 2019-2020 dry season, the search team found and repatriated remains of 54 martyrs, including 34 of voluntary soldiers falling down in Cambodia’s Prey Veng province, 18 in Cao Lanh district, and two in Chau Thanh district. Among them, two have been identified.
The Tam Nong Martyrs’ Cemetery is currently the resting place of 4,155 martyrs./.