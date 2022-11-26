The burial ceremony in Ha Giang province on November 26 (Photo: VNA)

Ha Giang (VNA) – Authorities of the northernmost border province of Ha Giang on November 26 held a memory service and burial for the remains of eight martyrs who laid down their lives in the fight to defend the border.

Prominent among the participants was former President Truong Tan Sang.

Chairman of the Ha Giang People’s Committee Nguyen Van Son stressed that the province was the fiercest battlefield in the fight more than 40 years ago.

More than 4,000 officials and soldiers laid down their lives in the fight, and over 1,000 of them still not found. Bombs, shells and other explosives are still scattering over thousands of hectares of land there.

The remains of the eight, found in Giang Nam village, Thanh Thuy commune, Vi Xuyen district, were buried at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery./.