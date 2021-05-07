Remains of martyrs repatriated from Laos, reburied in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh
Reburial ceremony held at Nam national martyrs’ cemetery in Huong Son district (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The authorities of the central province of Ha Tinh held a ceremony at Nam national martyrs’ cemetery in Huong Son district on May 6 to rebury remains of 11 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.
The sets of remains were found in Vientiane capital city and Bolikhamsai province during a search campaign in the dry season in 2020-2021.
Speaking at the event, Vice Chairperson of the provincial People’s Committee Le Ngoc Chau expressed profound gratitude for the sacrifice of the heroes and martyrs who devoted their lives for national liberation and international friendship and solidarity.
On the same day, a memorial service was also held at Ba Doc martyrs’ cemetery in Bo Trach district of central Quang Binh province to rebury remains of 16 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died during the war in Laos’ Khammouane province.
The sets of remains were detected and collected in Lao localities during the 2020-2021 dry season.
The search and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who died in Laos during war time is a meaningful activity to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the nation, and to meet the aspirations of the people./.