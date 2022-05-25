People participate in the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) – A respect paying ceremony and a reburial service were held at a martyrs’ cemetery in the north-central province of Nghe An on May 25 to rebury the remains of 103 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.

Participants expressed their gratitude to the martyrs for their contributions and sacrifice for the national construction and defence as well as international duties in Laos.

The remains, repatriated by a team of Nghe An Military High Command in Laos’ Xiangkhouang province in the 2021-22 dry season, was handed over to the Vietnamese side on May 22-23.

Since 1984, Nghe An has worked on the task with three localities in Laos and repatriated more than 12,300 remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts./.