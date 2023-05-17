Remains of nine Vietnam ese volunteer experts and soldiers, who laid down their lives in Savannakhet province, Laos, are repatriated following a handover ceremony on May 17 in Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) - Remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer experts and soldiers, who laid down their lives in Savannakhet province, Laos, were repatriated following a handover ceremony at Lao Bao – Densavan International Border Gate in the central province of Quang Tri on May 17.



The remains were found by a search and repatriation team of the Military Command of the Vietnamese central province of Quang Tri during the 2022-2023 dry season.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Nam said during the years of long and arduous war times, Vietnamese volunteer soldiers fought, sacrificed for independence and freedom of the Lao people.



The feats and sacrifices of the Vietnamese martyrs contributed to enriching the golden history of the two countries, and at the same time tightening and making the special solidarity and ties between Vietnam and Laos “forever green, forever sustainable".

The remains will be laid to rest at the Road 9 Martyr Cemetery on May 18./.