Society Binh Duong to spend 388 million USD to improve transport connectivity The southern province of Binh Duong will spend around 9 trillion VND (388 million) on key transport projects this year to boost socio-economic development, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Hoang Thao has said.

Society Cybersecurity to be included in high school curriculum High schools across the nation will begin teaching cybersecurity from the 2021-2022 academic year within the scope of the defence and security course.

Society Airlines plan to increase domestic flights during Tet Domestic airlines will focus on exploiting routes around the country instead of international routes during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) which will fall in the first half of February, according to Director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang.

Society Foreign Ministry hails press agencies' contributions The Foreign Ministry held an annual meeting with the press at the Government Guesthouse in Hanoi on January 19, praising press agencies and reporters nationwide for their contributions to achievements made by the diplomatic sector in the past year.