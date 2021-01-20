Remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers repatriated from Laos
A ceremony was held in the northern border province of Dien Bien on January 20 to repatriate the remains of 13 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives in Laos.
The remains were collected by a team of Military Zone 2, with support from all-level Party committees, authorities, agencies, and people in Laos.
In his remarks, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vu A Bang lauded the sacrifice of the soldiers in the struggles of the two countries and the friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.
Dien Bien’s leaders thanked the Lao Party, State, and people for their warm sentiments towards Vietnamese volunteer soldiers during wartime./.