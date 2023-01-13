At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – The southern province of Tay Ninh on January 13 held memorial and burial services for the remains of 56 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who fell down in Cambodia during the wartime.



The remains were searched and repatriated by Team K70 under Military Zone 7 and Team K71 under the Tay Ninh Military High Command in the 2022-2023 dry season. None of the remains have been identified.



They were laid to rest at the Hill 82 martyr’s cementery in Tan Bien district.



Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh People’s Committee Vo Duc Trong said the nation will never forget martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for national independence and international missions./.