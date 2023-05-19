At the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The central province of Thua Thien-Hue on May 19 held memorial and burial services for Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Salavan and Sekong provinces of Laos.

The remains of the 16 martyrs were found by a research and repatriation tem of the Military Command of the Thua Thien-Hue during the 2022-2023 dry season. They will be reburied at Hue city martyr’s cementary.

Addressing the event, vice chairman of provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said the sacrifice by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos have become a shining symbol of the solidarity between the army and people of Vietnam and Laos, adding that they are a great motivation for the Party Committee, authorities and people of Thua Thien-Hue to continue to move forward for more outstanding achievements./.