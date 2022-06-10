Participants at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Kon Tum (VNA) – A service was held at a martyrs’ cemetery in the Central Highland province of Kon Tum on June 10 to rebury the remains of 13 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos and Cambodia during wartime.



Among them, 7 sets of remains were found in Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province, and six in Laos’ Attapeu, Sekong and Champasack provinces.



None of the remains have been identified.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Y Ngoc expressed her deepest gratitude to the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and the noble spirit of international friendship and solidarity, adding that they contributed to the liberation of the Lao people and the revival of Cambodia after the genocidal regime.



Kon Tum will strive to develop into a more prosperous and happy province, continuing to preserve and further promote solidarity and friendship between Vietnam - Laos and Vietnam - Cambodia for peace, friendly cooperation and social progress for the happiness of the people of the three countries, she said.



Nearly 2,050 remains of Vietnamese soldiers have been found in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia by Kon Tum's Team K53 in since 1994./.