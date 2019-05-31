Delegates of the Royal Cambodian Army offer incense to the Vietnamese soldiers (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – A reburial of remains of 17 volunteer Vietnamese soldiers who laid their lives down in Cambodia was held at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Duc Co district, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on May 31.



The remains have been found in the Cambodian provinces of Rattanakiri, Preah Vihear, and Stung treng during the 2018-2019 dry season.



A representative from the Royal Cambodian Army said the State and people of Cambodia are grateful for the sacrifice of Vietnamese soldiers and people as it helped Cambodia escape the genocidal Pol Pot regime and revive as today.



Huynh Nu Thu Ha, Vice Chairwoman of the Gia Lai People’s Committee, said the repatriation of the remains of the martyrs is the longing of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam.



The search and repatriation of volunteer Vietnamese soldiers who died in Cambodia started in 2000.



After 19 years, with assistance from the Royal Cambodian Army and the authorities of Rattanakiri, Preah Vihear, and Stung treng, remains of 1,418 volunteer Vietnamese soldiers had been found and reburied in Vietnam.-VNA