ASEAN Infographic ASEAN: Self-reliance, creativity and sustainable development The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is entering a new stage of development, aiming to build a people-centred ASEAN community.

Politics Infographic 33rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings The 33rd ASEAN Summit opened in Singapore on November 13, focusing on discussing contents of building the ASEAN Community and outlining orientations for ASEAN in following years.