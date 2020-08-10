Remarkable milestones of ASEAN
Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained several achievements.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicOutcomes of 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers Retreat
The ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM)-ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Consultation and the 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat were held in the central city of Da Nang on March 10.
See more
InfographicVietnam ranks second with 98 golds in SEA Games 30
Vietnam sports delegation won 98 gold medals, ranking second in the medal tally of SEA Games 30.
InfographicVietnam strives for being ASEAN’s leading country in e-government
Vietnam aims to raise its ranking of e-government from 10 to 15 levels by 2020, according to the United Nations assessment
InfographicASEAN: Self-reliance, creativity and sustainable development
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is entering a new stage of development, aiming to build a people-centred ASEAN community.
InfographicSouthwest border defence war and joint victory of Vietnam and Cambodia
Pol Pot regime launches a full-scale division-level attack on Vietnam’s southwestern border on April 30, 1977.
Infographic33rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings
The 33rd ASEAN Summit opened in Singapore on November 13, focusing on discussing contents of building the ASEAN Community and outlining orientations for ASEAN in following years.