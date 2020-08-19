

Hanoi (VNA) - Following is the text of the speech by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the seminar on "Stepping up parliamentary action: The climate change urgency” held on August 19.



"Ladies and gentlemen,

I fully share the views expressed by experts and distinguished Speakers of Parliament who spoke before me. I also agree that climate change has become ever more urgent, particularly as the world is being severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As one of the five countries most vulnerable to climate change, Vietnam highly appreciates and supports the international community’s efforts to tackle climate change. The National Assembly of Vietnam has been working closely with the Government in responding to climate change via improving the legal framework on environmental protection and prioritising resources for implementation of the programmes on climate change response and sustainable development. Vietnam has always strictly adhered to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement. We look forward to enhancing cooperation with other countries, thereby contributing to collective endeavours in responding to climate change. In May 2017, the National Assembly of Vietnam and the IPU successfully co-hosted the Symposium on “Responding to climate change – Actions of Legislators to Realize the Sustainable Development Goals”. I would like to re-emphasise that we aspire to work with fellow countries and international organisations towards common efforts against climate change.

To advance Parliamentary actions towards the urgency of climate change, I would like to propose the following:

- Parliaments should continue taking vigorous actions via our legislative role and our function in ratifying international instruments on climate change response. Parliaments should also strengthen collaboration with the IPU, and consider implementing the recommendations in the IPU’s Parliamentary Action Plan on Climate change in accordance with each country’s development level and needs.

- We should promote policies on economic restructuring towards sustainable development, green economic growth and circular economy in order to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change. Social policies to protect the vulnerable, including women, children and those impacted by climate change are also much needed.

- Parliaments should maintain appropriate resource allocation, enhance oversight and take further measures in response to climate change.

- International organisations and developed countries should increase support for developing ones in responding to climate change, particularly amid the complex evolution of COVID-19.

Thank you"./.