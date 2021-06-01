Hanoi, (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and addressed the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit on May 31 evening. The following is the full text of his remarks.



“Your Excellency President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea,

Distinguished leaders,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Let me first express my deep appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Korea and President Moon Jae-in for hosting this Summit under such a meaningful theme. On behalf of the Government of Viet Nam, and from my own heart, I would like to extend to all of you my warmest greetings and best wishes.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The world is now witnessing the compounding effects at an unprecedented scale and scope arising from three major catastrophes, namely the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and natural resources depletion, not to mention the ageing population in many countries. These challenges have left dire and multidimensional consequences, not only for today but also for our future generations.

However, the pandemic, and those challenges and hardships have shown us more clearly the importance of environmental protection and harmony between human and nature, and created a momentum to push our advancement and capability.

More than ever before, we must be of one mind and join hands to strike a balance between the urgent need for economic recovery and the demand for greener and more sustainable growth in the post-COVID era. This is both an objective and a pressing requirement for development of all nations. Accordingly, I would like to make the following proposals:

First, green recovery, green economy and circular economy must be vigorously pursued at the national, regional and global levels, under the general framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. We need to alter the way of thinking, methodology, develop practical approach and shift from passive response to harmonious, compatible and effective combination of active response and transition towards a green economy. By so doing, we will be able to avoid inversion causing shock effects.

Second, green transition requires a suitable roadmap. And, it is critical to take into account different conditions and capabilities of countries. Developed countries should continue to take the lead in realizing their emission reduction commitments. They are also expected to provide financial, technological and institutional assistance to developing countries and severely-affected nations by climate change.

Third, it is imperative to develop institutions to encourage the support and engagement of all stakeholders, particularly the business community and the people. It is indeed crucial to promote public-private partnership (PPP) projects for green growth and establish new value chains and sectors through “greening” industrial and agricultural production, and services.

Fourth, it is essential to enhance adaptability for the regions worst hit by climate change, including the Mekong Subregion and Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta. The severe challenges in those regions call for the close and responsible cooperation from the international community, especially in the sustainable management and use of cross-border water resources. This will help ensure food and water resouces security in the region and the world.

Fifth, preventing and curbing the COVID-19 pandemic successfully are most urgent for growth to bounce back. The efforts of each country are of paramount importance, but effective international cooperation is indispensable.

Such collaboration spans from empathy for the emotional and material loss of others, sharing of technology, financial and medical resources, especially vaccines, facilitation of international trade and investment, to cooperation in enabling transportation and movement of people and goods between countries, and avoiding disruption of global supply chain.

Sixth, we need to uphold the spirit of unity, responsibility and mutual respect among countries in the common interest of humanities given the current situation. We must sustain a favourable international environment and continue to promote peace, stability and cooperation for development. This will benefit our economic recovery and international cooperation.

Ladies and gentlemen,

As for Viet Nam, Viet Nam is determined to pursue its “dual goal” despite numerous challenges. This means curbing the pandemic effectively while fostering fast and sustainable socio-economic recovery and development. Viet Nam is striving to ensure harmonious, rational and effective development, balance economic growth with cultural and social factors, environmental protection and climate adaptation. These objectives will be accomplished on the basis of the following focuses: (i) viewing growth model transformation, economic restructuring, green growth, market demand, newly-emerging industries and enhancement of productivity as directions for development; (ii) the people are always placed at the center and considered to be the subject, the greatest resource and most important driver as well as the highest goal of development; (iii) Viet Nam resolutely rejects the model of “growth first, clean-up later” and does not condone growth at all costs without sustainability. And, Viet Nam will certainly not pursue pure economic growth at the expense of social progress and equality.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my heart-felt gratitude to all international partners, including the Republic of Korea, for the invaluable support and assistance extended to Viet Nam in pursuing its development goals.

Viet Nam looks forward to the continued and effective assistance and cooperation from other countries, international organizations and businesses, especially in the implementation of key and high-quality infrastructure projects, green economy, digital economy, circular economy, climate change response and adaptation, and smart cities for Viet Nam’s sustainable development goals.

As a member state of key international agreements on environment and climate change and as one of the founding members of the P4G Summit, Viet Nam stands ready to contribute actively and responsibly to the common efforts of the international community so that we can fulfill the goals of green recovery and sustainable development.

In this spirit, I give my full support for the Seoul Declaration proposed by the Government of the Republic of Korea at this meeting.

Ladies and gentlemen,

I am convinced that, alongside the outcomes of the Leaders' Summit on Climate Change on 22 April and the upcoming COP 26 in November, the P4G Summit today will go down in history as a convergence of understanding, shared responsibilities and commitments to actions. Let us join hands to cement international cooperation so that together we can overcome any challenges, respond effectively to climate change and realize the goals of global green growth.

Thank you for your kind attention. May our Summit be a great success!







