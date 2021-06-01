Politics Deputy PM Dam asks for preventing pandemic from spreading to safe areas Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked authorities and relevant forces to work hard to prevent COVID-19 in lockdown areas in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang from spreading to safe areas or adjacent localities.

Politics Vietnamese President sends letter to US counterpart Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 30 sent a letter to his US counterpart Joe Biden to discuss bilateral relations, especially the enhancement of cooperation in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Party official applauds HCM City’s efforts in settling corruption cases Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee Phan Dinh Trac hailed Ho Chi Minh City’s efforts in settling corruption cases and their consequences while working with the permanent members of the municipal Party Committee on anti-corruption work on May 29.