Politics Vietnam, China hold 7th defence strategy dialogue Vietnam and China held their seventh defence strategy dialogue at the deputy ministerial level in Dongxing city in the Chinese province of Guangxi on April 23.

Politics Foreign parliament leaders congratulate new NA Chairman Parliament leaders of foreign countries continued to send letters of congratulations to newly-elected Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics NA’s defence and security committee urged to improve operational efficiency National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 23 asked the NA’s Committee for National Defence and Security to make more contributions to improving the operational efficiency of the legislature.

Politics Ethnic minority candidates equipped with electoral campaign skills Ethnic minority candidates in the upcoming elections in Vietnam were equipped with campaign skills during a meeting held in Hanoi on April 23 by the National Assembly (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs.