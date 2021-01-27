Remarks by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at Climate Adaption Summit 2021
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has delivered an important message to the Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS) which took place virtually on January 25 and 26.
Following is the full text of the remarks by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Excellencies,
Ladies and gentlemen,
Earth, our shared home, is experiencing fierce tremors due to the severe impacts of climate change, putting the development and survival of various peoples and countries at risk. Such challenge has become an even greater burden, as the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermaths have diverted resources from climate action efforts.
Today’s Summit is of great significance, as we join hands and march into the new decade for Earth – our beloved home, with a strong resolution, novel initiatives, and greater actions to advance climate adaptation, thereby contributing to the achievement of the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.
Ladies and gentlemen,
According to the World Bank, Vietnam is one of the countries worst affected by climate change. The coastal areas and river deltas of Vietnam, especially the Mekong Delta in the South, regularly come under the devastating impact of rising sea level, saline intrusion and other climate-related hazards – typhoons, tropical depression, floods and droughts, to name a few. The mountainous areas are very often hit by flash floods and landslides, occurring at much greater frequency.
In response to climate change, apart from restructuring its economy towards a low-carbon model and reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, Vietnam pledges to strengthen the resilience and adaptation of communities, economic stakeholders and the ecosystem. We will step up disaster risk reduction and mitigation of climate-related damage. Climate adaptation will be further mainstreamed into our national strategies and planning. We will also invest more in human resources, scientific research, and development and application of advanced technologies.
Vietnam's Mekong Delta is facing severe drought and critical inland salination at the same time.(Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese Government considers the efforts of Vietnam’s entire population, and of each individual, the foundation for successfully implementing its climate adaptation programs and activities.
Despite such efforts, our economy may only meet around 30 percent of our climate adaptation demand, and Vietnam needs an additional 35 billion USD between 2021 and 2030. Let me take this opportunity to extend my sincere thanks to the international community, and I look forward to your continued cooperation and support for our climate adaptation programmes.
Ladies and gentlemen,
The challenges of climate change will continue to multiply and become much harder to manage should we fail to take urgent actions to strengthen climate adaptation. Accordingly, I believe that:
First, we should bolster the adaptation of communities, the participation of the people, and the resilience of all industries and sectors against the adverse impacts of climate change.
Second, climate adaptation should go hand-in-hand with sustainable development, gender equality, and poverty eradication, with no one being left behind.
Third, greater financial and technological support should be provided to developing countries in climate adaptation.
Fourth, we should promote multi-stakeholder partnerships for climate adaptation, and engage businesses, scientists, communities and non-governmental organisations in climate adaptation activities.
Vietnam will continue our active participation in international efforts to combat climate change, so as to transform climate-induced “challenges” into “opportunities” for the sustainable development for all.
Thank you./.