Politics Vietnam enjoys rising position in international arena: Ambassador Major newspapers of Laos as well as the Lao National Television and Radio have posted an interview granted by Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung to local media on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945-2021).

Politics Foreign parliamentary leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day Parliamentary leaders have sent letters of congratulations to Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Politics National Day celebrated in Switzerland The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland on September 1 celebrated the 76th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Switzerland (1971-2021).

Politics Foreign leaders greet Vietnam on 76th National Day Leaders of countries across the world have extended greetings to Vietnam on the occasion of the country’s 76th National Day (September 2).