Business South benefits from smart farming Smart farming has played an important role in developing agriculture in the Southern Focal Economic Zone.

Business EVFTA: Vietnamese steel companies seek export opportunities The European market is expected to become a key target of Vietnamese steel exporters when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) fully comes into effect, insiders have said.

Business PM gives green light to new industrial park in Binh Phuoc Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a decision on the construction and operation of the Ledana Industrial Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.