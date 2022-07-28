Business FDI disbursement up 10.2% in seven months FDI disbursement in Vietnam reached 11.57 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, up 10.2% compared to the same period last year and over 1.3 percentage point against the first half of this year.

Business Nghi Son Refinery supplies 20 million tonnes of petroleum to domestic market Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemicals LLC (NSRP) in the Nghi Son Economic Zone in the central province of Thanh Hoa has successfully loaded two shipments of gasoline and middle distillate to the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group's Nghi Son Refinery Distribution Branch (PVNDB) in accordance with the off-take agreement signed between the two sides since 2013.

Business Vietnamese products become big hit at Foodex Japan in Kansai 2022 Booths introducing Vietnamese products at the International Food and Beverage Exhibition in Kansai region (Foodex Japan in Kansai 2022), Japan, have attracted the attention of a large number of Japanese consumers and enterprises.

Business Ninh Thuan seeks to improve its competitiveness The People’s Committee of Ninh Thuan Province plans to improve its Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) in 2022.