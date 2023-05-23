Business VinaCapital, A.P. Moller Capital set up joint platform for logistics investment in Vietnam VinaCapital, Vietnam’s most diversified asset manager, and A.P. Moller Capital, a global fund manager focused on high growth markets, have set up a joint platform to grow and scale investments in transportation and logistics infrastructure in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam, Slovenia seek to deepen trade, investment partnership Vietnam and Slovenia are eyeing major changes to the way they do business, to make a breakthrough in multi-faceted trade and investment cooperation, heard a Vietnam-Slovenia business forum in Ho Chi Minh City on May 22.

Business Condotels, officetels get ownership certificates from May 20 Buyers of condotels, officetels and resort villas can have ownership certificates from May 20 under a new decree guiding the implementation of the Land Law.