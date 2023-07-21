According to the State Bank of Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City branch, the amount of remittances from Asia and Africa has grown significantly over the same period last year.

Concretely, the money sent from Asia accounted for the highest proportion in the country, reaching 47% of the total to the city, up 14.4% compared to the previous quarter.

In order to continue to attract and maximise the utilisation of remittances, the city is developing a strategy to attract and promote resources in the city, striving to achieve a growth rate of the money transferred to the city of least 10% per year in the period until 2030.

According to a report by the World Bank and the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development, Vietnam was among the top 10 countries receiving remittances in 2022. Last year, the country received 19 billion USD from the source./.

VNA