Health Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for 48 days Vietnam has gone through 48 straight days with no new community COVID-19 infections as of 6:00pm on June 3, keeping the national tally at 328 cases, of which 188 were imported and immediately sent to quarantine camps upon arrival.

Health JICA helping Vietnamese hospitals improve infection control The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) handed over 2,000 handbooks on infection control practices to Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City on June 3, as part of its aid package to the hospital.

Health Four more COVID-19 patients given all clear Four more COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on June 3, the treatment section under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said.

Health Vietnam needs to train more nurses to plug imminent shortfall Vietnam needs to train more nurses starting now since it has been forecast that, with its ageing population, there will be a shortage of 40,000-50,000 of them by 2030.