Business Disbursement of public investment in 8 months reaches 51% of yearly plan A total of 285.4 trillion VND (12.18 billion USD) sourced from the State budget was disbursed in the first eight months of 2022, equal to 51% of the yearly plan and up 16.9% year-on-year.

Business Vietjet sales tickets to celebrate National Day Vietjet offers customers opportunities to fly across Vietnam with a 92% discount promotion to celebrate the National Day (September 2).

Business Legal basis for corporate bond issuance important for real estate sector Building a solid and long-term legal basis for corporate bond issuance is an urgent solution to build a capital market for the real estate sector.