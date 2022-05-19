Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh concludes US trip Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on May 19, successfully concluding their trip to the US to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit, and to make visits to the US and the United Nations.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency. ​

Politics Infographic President Ho Chi Minh: Whole life dedicated to nation and people President Ho Chi Minh was an exemplary of a great communist living a benevolent life, an extraordinary hero of the nation who dedicated his whole life to fighting for the sake of the Vietnamese nation and people.

Politics Ho Chi Minh City seeks to promote cooperation with Greece Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai has expressed a wish to further promote investment and trade between Greece and Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular at a reception for Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and her entourage in the city on May 18.