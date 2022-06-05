World Infographic Japan’s support to Mekong countries applauded Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has spoken highly of Japan’s assistance to Mekong countries during the fight against COVID-19.

World Infographic 20 billion - USD loss caused by global internal displacement in 2020 The internal displacement worldwide last year caused 20 billion USD loss, much higher than the figure of 13 billion USD recorded in 2018, the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) has announced.