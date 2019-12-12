At the presentation, Catherine Karnow shared her shooting techniques as well as unforgettable moments of the photos she has taken during the course of 30 years. This exhibition showcases the achievements of Vietnam over the years, from the Doi Moi (renewal) process to modern day.

Born and raised in Hong Kong, the daughter of an American journalist, San Francisco-based photographer Catherine Karnow is known for her vibrant, emotional, and sensitive style of photographing people. In 1994, she was the only foreign photographer to accompany late General Vo Nguyen Giap during his return to the battlefield of Dien Bien Phu. In 2015, her exhibition “Vietnam 25 years: a changing country” received praised from peers and critics, and left a lasting impression on the public./.

