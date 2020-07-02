Business PM seeks new measures to achieve highest growth possible Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked for more measures to boost investment, export, and consumption to achieve the highest growth possible in 2020 at a national teleconference between the Government and localities on July 2.

Business EVN to allow QR-code payment from September The Vietnam Electricity (EVN) plans to get connected with banks and other organisations by the end of August to allow customers to pay electricity bills through QR-code from September this year.