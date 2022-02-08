Society Ha Tinh looks to introduce UNESCO Documentary Heritage to the world The central province of Ha Tinh is striving to popularise its two Documentary Heritage in Asia and the Pacific under UNESCO’s Memory of the World Programme – ‘Hoang Hoa su trinh do’ (The Envoy’s Journey to China) and Phuc Giang School woodblocks.

Society All schools to open within this month: Ministry All the 63 cities and provinces in the country have plans to reopen schools within this month after closure for months to help contain COVID-19 spread, the Ministry of Education and Training revealed on February 7 night.