Reopening schools top priority: Official
Reopening schools and sustaining their operation are a top priority, as health risks to children and educational staff can be minimised with appropriate precautions, said Deputy Minister of Education and Training Ngo Thi Minh on February 8.
Students from the Thanh Quan secondary school in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi, attend their first class after going back to the school. (Photo: VNA)
At a press conference, Minh noted it is best for a country to begin to overcome disruptions to teaching and learning.
As reported at the event, as of February 7, all the 63 provinces and cities nationwide had issued plans to bring students at kindergarten, primary, and secondary levels back to school within February. A total of 53 localities are set to allow kindergarten and primary pupils to attend face-to-face classes between February 7 and 14, while 57 do the same with all local secondary students on February 8.
High school students across the nation went back to school physically on February 7.
Meanwhile, 100 percent of universities in Vietnam had their plans ready for offering face-to-face lessons starting from February 14.
Minh said that on February 9, targeting a quick and safe reopening of schools, the ministry will send six inspection teams led by its minister and deputy ministers to examine the work at different educational facilities of all levels across localities, promptly addressing any arising problems./.