Sci-Tech Tech industry choked by IT labour shortage Emerging tech companies are still struggling to recruit high quality IT engineers to feed Vietnam’s booming technology industry, despite a steady growth in graduates over the last few years.

Sci-Tech White Book on information, communication technology 2019 released The Information and Communications Publishing House has recently published the Vietnam White Book on Information and Communication Technology 2019.

Sci-Tech 62 honoured as “scientists of farmers” Sixty two individuals, including four women, have been honoured as “scientists of farmers” in recognition of their significant devotion and contributions to farmers, agriculture and new-style rural area building.

Sci-Tech International-standard GPS stations launched in Vietnam The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on December 27 launched a nationwide network of stations that constantly log and process satellite-based GPS data for better mapping and surveys.