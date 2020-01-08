Repair of AAG cable to finish ahead of Tet
The repair work on the Asia America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable is set to be completed ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday which will fall later this month, the internet service provider said on January 8.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The repair work on the Asia America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable is set to be completed ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday which will fall later this month, the internet service provider said on January 8.
Accordingly, the repair of branch S1H of AAG will finish on January 9, one week later than initially planned, and of branch S1I January 15.
Meanwhile, the problem on the Asia Africa Europe (AAE-1) cable will be fixed from January 22 to January 27.
Repair work on branches S2 and S1 of Tata TGN-Intra Asia (IA) cable is scheduled to be completed on January 29 and February 3.
On December 22, the three cables concurrently encountered problems, causing a loss of 30 percent to the international internet transmission capacity of Vietnam.
With the above-mentioned schedule, the country’s international internet transmission capacity will be fully recovered before Tet. However, the repair plan could also be changed depending on weather conditions at sea./.
Accordingly, the repair of branch S1H of AAG will finish on January 9, one week later than initially planned, and of branch S1I January 15.
Meanwhile, the problem on the Asia Africa Europe (AAE-1) cable will be fixed from January 22 to January 27.
Repair work on branches S2 and S1 of Tata TGN-Intra Asia (IA) cable is scheduled to be completed on January 29 and February 3.
On December 22, the three cables concurrently encountered problems, causing a loss of 30 percent to the international internet transmission capacity of Vietnam.
With the above-mentioned schedule, the country’s international internet transmission capacity will be fully recovered before Tet. However, the repair plan could also be changed depending on weather conditions at sea./.