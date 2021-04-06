Society Hanoi targets over 1 bln USD from auctions of land use rights Hanoi expects to gross more than 23.67 trillion VND (over 1 billion USD) from auctioning land use rights at 446 projects on 177.29 ha this year, the municipal People’s Committee has said.

Society 350kg of drugs seized in major bust Competent forces have seized four suspects and nearly 350kg of drugs that were being transported from Laos to China through Vietnam.​

Society Campaign to be held for World Intellectual Property Day An online campaign will be held to mark World Intellectual Property Day 2021 (April 26) themed “Intellectual property and small businesses: Taking big ideas to market”.

Society Vietnamese embassy in US moves to fight discriminations against Asian Americans The Vietnamese Embassy in the US has repeatedly contacted with and canvassed authorities and parliaments of the US and its states for ensuring security and safety as well as the right to access to full services for Vietnamese citizens and Vietnamese Americans in the US, given increasing discriminations against the Asian American community in the country.