Repairs to 22 disaster-hit schools in central region completed: Red Cross
The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRSC)’s Central Committee said that repairs to 22 schools damaged by downpours and floods in the central region were completed on April 5-6.
People join hands to clean up a flooded school in the central region last year (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRSC)’s Central Committee said that repairs to 22 schools damaged by downpours and floods in the central region were completed on April 5-6.
The repairs were carried out using aid of 2.2 billion VND (96,000 USD) from Lee’s Sandwiches International, Inc., a Vietnamese-American fast food restaurant chain based in the US.
Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces had eight schools each undergoing repairs, while Quang Ngai province had six.
Vice Chairman of the VRSC’s Central Committee Tran Quoc Hung said the society worked with chapters in the central region to select schools hit hardest by natural disasters in late 2020 and which had yet to receive aid from other charities.
Heavy rains and flooding last October and November inundated and destroyed many schools in the central region and also swept away classroom facilities./.