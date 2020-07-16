Society Vietnam working with foreign authorities to restore air links Under the direction of the Prime Minister, ministries and agencies are actively working with foreign counterparts on the restoration of air transport links between Vietnam and a number of countries and territories, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Society Vietnamese citizens brought home from US Vietnamese authorities, representative offices in the US and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with the US side in conducting a flight bringing Vietnamese citizens there back home on July 15-16.

Society 350 Vietnamese citizens fly home from Japan Vietnamese authorities, representative agencies and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines partnered with Japanese authorities to carry 350 Vietnamese citizens home on July 15.