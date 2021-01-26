World French media highlight “historic trial” of lawsuit against US AO/Dioxin producers The trial of Vietnamese-Frenchwoman Tran To Nga’s lawsuit against 14 American Agent Orange (AO)/Dioxin producers, which opened in France on January 25, has grabbed the attention of local media, which has called it “historic”.

World Thai paper impressed by Vietnam’s rice strategy he Bangkok Post on January 25 published an article entitled “Vietnam’s clever rice strategy” by Executive Vice President of the Bangkok Bank Suwatchai Songwanich, mentioning Vietnam and Thailand’s approaches to rice export.

World Vietnam calls for UNSC’s leadership in fighting COVID-19 Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Vietnamese Chargé d'Affaires to the United Nations, has urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to remain united and demonstrate its leadership in building a more comprehensive and robust strategy to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World CPV’s leadership plays crucial role in Vietnam’s achievements: Thai scholar Political stability under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is one of the most fundamental reasons behind Vietnam’s great development in all aspects over the past years and its increasingly important role in the region and the world, a Thai scholar has said.