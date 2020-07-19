At the Vietnam – Laos International Martyrs’ Cemetery (Photo: VNA)



Nghe An (VNA) – A grand requiem ceremony was held at Vietnam – Laos International Martyrs’ Cemetery in the central province of Nghe An on July 18 night, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Day of Martyrs and Invalids (July 27).

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man was present at the event, among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the Anh Son District Party Committee and Chairman of the district People’s Committee Nguyen Huu Sang the event offers a chance to express gratitude to heroes who laid down their lives for national independence and freedom, to recall the glorious tradition of the nation in the fight against foreign invaders and to educate young generations about the national patriotic tradition.

In his speech, Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Executive Council, affirmed that during the wars against French colonialists and American imperialists, Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and military experts always stood side by side with the Lao army and people to build administrations and protect liberated areas as well as spread the guerrilla war across Laos.

The Vietnam – Laos International Martyrs’ Cemetery, the only one named after the two nations, is now home to tombs of over 11,000 voluntary soldiers and military experts who sacrificed on Lao battlefields. About 6,900 of them remain unidentified and 570 others lacking homeland identity.

The same day, President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man presented the plates of houses to two poor households in Do Luong district and offered gifts to three policy beneficiary families in Anh Son district.

He wished that Nghe An would continue its revolutionary tradition to build itself into a spotlight in patriotic emulation movements, offer social and health care support to those who paid merit services to the nation, especially families of martyrs and invalids.

Earlier, the VFF delegation offered incense at Chung Son Temple dedicated to ancestors of late President Ho Chi Minh, Kim Lien relic site in Nam Dan district, and Truong Bon national relic site in Do Luong district./.